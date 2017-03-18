Zenzele informal settlement residents stage protest over electricity crisis

Community members began protesting over service delivery in the Randfontein informal settlement on Thursday.

JOHANNESBURG – Some Zenzele informal settlement residents say they will not stop protesting until government provides electricity for the area.

Three police officers were injured during clashes with community members.

A large burnt truck lies stretched on the main road leading to the Zenzele informal settlement with smoke still coming out.

#ZenzeleProtest The truck was set alight during the protest over a lack of electricity. @MasaKekana pic.twitter.com/yblkvAK5j6 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 18, 2017

The police’s Kay Makhubele says it’s not clear who set the truck alight.

One community member says he has been living in the informal settlement for over a decade without electricity.

Residents have complained of the number of shack fires they attribute to using gas as opposed to electricity.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)