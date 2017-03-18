United fined for failing to control players at Chelsea
Referee Michael Oliver was surrounded by several United players after midfielder Ander Herrera sent off for a second yellow card.
LONDON – Manchester United have been fined 20,000 pounds for failing to control their players in Monday’s FA Cup quarter-final defeat at Chelsea, the governing body said on Friday.
Referee Michael Oliver was surrounded by several United players after midfielder Ander Herrera sent off for a second yellow card 10 minutes before halftime after two ill-judged tackles on Chelsea forward Eden Hazard at Stamford Bridge.
United admitted the charge and received the standard fine.
“It (the charge) relates to a breach of FA Rule E20(a) for failing to ensure its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion in or around the 35th minute of their FA Cup quarter-final against Chelsea on Monday 13 March 2017,” the FA said.
United manager Jose Mourinho, back at the club where he won seven major trophies, and Chelsea coach Antonio Conte had to be separated after an angry exchange shortly after the sending off.
Chelsea won 1-0 with a 51st minute goal from N’Golo Kante.
More in Sport
-
Ill Kyrgios pulls out of quarters clash with Federer
-
Leicester drawn against Atletico Madrid in Champions League last 8
-
De Kock, Bavuma give Proteas lead in second Test
-
Reddy: Commonwealth Federation felt SA wasn’t ready to host
-
Sascoc CEO: SA will bounce back from failed Commonwealth bid
-
World Rallycross finale tipped to bring economic boost to CT
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.