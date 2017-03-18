Imizamo Yethu: Homeless, desperate residents defy City

Residents have ignored the City of Cape Town's request not to rebuild, after a devastating shack fire, until the reblocking process has been completed.

CAPE TOWN – Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille is urging Imizamo Yethu residents affected by a devastating fire to wait until Monday to start rebuilding their homes.

De Lille, who's been in the United States of America on business for the past week, is visiting the informal settlement in Hout Bay on Saturday.

Thousands of people have been left homeless and four residents, including a child, died in the blaze which ripped through the township a week ago.

Exactly a week after one of the most devastating fires in Cape Town, some Imizamo Yethu residents have already started rebuilding their homes here in the Dontse Yakhe section.

It's been a tense week in the area as many people have ignored the City of Cape Town's request not to rebuild until the reblocking process has been completed and it's safe to do so.

De Lille has reiterated the appeal.

“We are giving you new material to build, and the material that we will give you can’t catch fire. We ask, please my brothers, can you stop.”

But some residents who are angry and frustrated say they will continue rebuilding as they say they can't continue living in tents.

“I don’t have a house, don’t have a place. I’m about to die now. I must go somewhere.”

Officials say they will give the go ahead for residents to start erecting their structures on Monday.

