Ill Kyrgios pulls out of quarters clash with Federer
The evergreen 35-year-old Swiss said Kyrgios has an unlimited future, if his heart and mind ever match his physical talent.
INDIAN WELLS – Suspected food poisoning forced Nick Kyrgios to pull out of his much anticipated quarter-finals showdown with Roger Federer at the BNP Paribas Open on Friday.
The temperamental Australian took to twitter barely an hour before the scheduled start time at Indian Wells in California to make the announcement.
“I’m so sorry but I can’t play today,” he said. “After a restless night of being sick I have nothing left and to play a great champion like Roger, I need to be at my best to have a chance.
“I don’t take these decisions lightly, these are the matches we train for, but I’m in no fit state to take the court.”
Australian Open champion Federer and big-serving Kyrgios have been the two most impressive players through the early rounds this week, and fans were anticipating a classic match.
World number 16 Kyrgios blitzed his way to the quarters, taking out among others defending champion Novak Djokovic, the second time in less than a fortnight that he beat the Serbian world number two.
Federer advanced to the semi-finals where he will take on American 17th seed Jack Sock on Saturday.
The evergreen 35-year-old Swiss said Kyrgios has an unlimited future, if his heart and mind ever match his physical talent.
Kyrgios beat Federer at their only career meeting in 2015.
“I love his first serve,” Federer told ESPN. “He hits the lines at will, all directions, on both sides of the court. He can move well for a bigger guy.
“Now it all matters for his mind, his will, his heart, his legs, if he’s willing to put it in day in and day out. That’s the big question.”
More in Sport
-
United fined for failing to control players at Chelsea
-
Leicester drawn against Atletico Madrid in Champions League last 8
-
De Kock, Bavuma give Proteas lead in second Test
-
Reddy: Commonwealth Federation felt SA wasn’t ready to host
-
Sascoc CEO: SA will bounce back from failed Commonwealth bid
-
World Rallycross finale tipped to bring economic boost to CT
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.