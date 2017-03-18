High Court: Letsoalo failed to convince court in his application
PRETORIA – The High Court in Pretoria has dismissed an application by former Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) acting Chief Executive Collins Letsoalo to be admitted as a party in the matter brought by the board’s former Chairman Popo Molefe.
Molefe asked the court on Friday to declare Transport Minister Dipuo’s Peters’ decision to dissolve the board unlawful and that he and several other directors be reinstated.
Peters dissolved the board last week and appointed an interim board on Monday.
Judge Peter Mabuse ruled that Letsoalo failed to convince the court that he had a direct and material interest in the matter and rejected his application to join it.
Molefe’s advocate David Unterhalter then got to argue the main case that the minister’s decision to dissolve the Prasa board was procedurally unfair and irrational.
He said Peters failed to tell the board what concerns she had with it and that she was considering the drastic step of removing its members.
Letsoalo believes the claims Molefe makes about him in his affidavit are false and malicious and seek to tarnish his name and reputation.
The Transport Department’s advocate Etienne Labuschagne argued that the board was part of the problem at Prasa and couldn’t be trusted.
Judgment has been reserved.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
