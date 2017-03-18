FUL & Helen Suzman Foundation vindicated by court’s decision on Ntlemeza
Attorney Vlad Movshovich says the court’s decision is an endorsement of his clients’ arguments.
PRETORIA – Lobby groups Freedom Under Law (FUL) and the Helen Suzman Foundation say the ruling to set aside the decision to appoint Berning Ntlemeza as head of the Hawks has vindicated them, and confirmed their view that he’s not fit nor proper to hold office.
The High Court in Pretoria on Friday ordered that Police Minister Nathi Nhleko’s decision to appoint Ntlemeza be set aside.
In 2015, the court found Ntlemeza made false statements under oath and lacked both honour and integrity.
Attorney Vlad Movshovich said the court’s decision is an endorsement of his clients’ arguments.
“The fact that the minister’s decision completely without basis in law and that lieutenant-general Ntlemeza’s integrity is seriously imperiled.”
Movshovich said the Hawks is currently without a head.
“Lieutenant-General Ntlemeza’s tenure as national head of the Hawks is at an end. The effect of setting aside is that retrospectively to 10th September 2015, his appointment was at all times unlawful.”
FUL’s Judge Johann Kriegler says he hopes that Police Minister Nathi Nhleko accepts the judgment and finds a suitable person to fill the position.
Nhleko’s office says the minister will first study the judgment before commenting on it.
PARLY TO SUMMON NHLEKO
The parliamentary portfolio committee said Nhleko will be summoned to a special committee meeting to explain what steps will be taken following Friday’s scathing judgment which has set aside his decision to appoint Ntlemeza as head of the Hawks.
Police portfolio chair Francois Beukman said Minister Nhleko will be called to explain what remedial steps will be taken to deal with this ruling, as well as plans to address deficiencies in the appointment process.
Beekman said it’s critical that this matter be dealt with as a priority because they cannot allow a vacuum in the leadership of the Hawks.
The court found Nhleko had failed in several of his duties as a minister and re-affirmed the adverse findings against Ntlemeza’s integrity.
While Nhleko’s office said the minister is studying the judgment, the ANC said it notes and respects the court’s finding.
The Helen Suzman Foundation said it’s been vindicated.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
More in Local
-
Eldorado Park man beaten to death by community
-
Helen Zille suggests her comments were taken out of context
-
Footballer thanks wife and girlfriend during post-match interview
-
Dlamini has until month end to explain her conduct in grants payment crisis
-
Yengeni describes his drunk driving conviction as an ‘embarrassment’
-
Powerball results: Friday 17 March 2017
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.