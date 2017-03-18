Footballer thanks wife and girlfriend during post-match interview
Mohammed Anas, made a hilarious blunder in his post-match interview in what has been labeled as the best man of the match speech.
JOHANNESBURG – Free State Stars striker, Mohammed Anas, made a hilarious blunder in his post-match interview in what has been labeled as the best man of the match speech.
After scoring two goals for his team in the 2-2 draw against Ajax Cape Town, making him Man of the Match, Anas begun his post-match interview by thanking God for his best performance.
Just after thanking his fans, things took a far-reaching turn when he, in the same sentence, thanked his "wife and girlfriend".
Receiving his man of the match award he said, “Thank you for this, I appreciate my fans. My wife and my girlfriend… I mean my wife, sorry.”
He quickly realised his mistake, and moved swiftly to explain that he meant the former.
He appeared somehow embarrassed and couldn't solidly construct a sentence to finish his interview after this blunder.
VIDEO: Mohammed Anas just gave the greatest MoTM speech of all time, thanking both wife and girlfriend. (Via @clydegoal) pic.twitter.com/gXJ4ZwOtdg— Gary Al-Smith (@garyalsmith) March 17, 2017
THANKS TO WIFE AND GIRLFRIEND! Mohammed Anas @freestatestars #motm last night: two goals, two women pic.twitter.com/ftKSbXWdCd— Neal Collins (@nealcol) March 18, 2017
Ghanaian player Mohammed Anas just gave the "GREATEST MoTM SPEECH OF ALL TIME",thanking both wife and girlfriend— Habeshawi Khalifa (@YonasYazz) March 18, 2017
Dumb Move... @FootbalIStuff pic.twitter.com/OPScJMYJHs
Free State Stars' Mohammed Anas gave the greatest post match interview of all time. Legend.— panamera (@Modise__) March 18, 2017
More in Local
-
Eldorado Park man beaten to death by community
-
Helen Zille suggests her comments were taken out of context
-
Dlamini has until month end to explain her conduct in grants payment crisis
-
Yengeni describes his drunk driving conviction as an ‘embarrassment’
-
Powerball results: Friday 17 March 2017
-
Hawks without head following High Court ruling on Ntlemeza
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.