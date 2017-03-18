Footballer thanks wife and girlfriend during post-match interview

JOHANNESBURG – Free State Stars striker, Mohammed Anas, made a hilarious blunder in his post-match interview in what has been labeled as the best man of the match speech.

After scoring two goals for his team in the 2-2 draw against Ajax Cape Town, making him Man of the Match, Anas begun his post-match interview by thanking God for his best performance.

Just after thanking his fans, things took a far-reaching turn when he, in the same sentence, thanked his "wife and girlfriend".

Receiving his man of the match award he said, “Thank you for this, I appreciate my fans. My wife and my girlfriend… I mean my wife, sorry.”

He quickly realised his mistake, and moved swiftly to explain that he meant the former.



He appeared somehow embarrassed and couldn't solidly construct a sentence to finish his interview after this blunder.

VIDEO: Mohammed Anas just gave the greatest MoTM speech of all time, thanking both wife and girlfriend. (Via @clydegoal) pic.twitter.com/gXJ4ZwOtdg — Gary Al-Smith (@garyalsmith) March 17, 2017

THANKS TO WIFE AND GIRLFRIEND! Mohammed Anas @freestatestars #motm last night: two goals, two women pic.twitter.com/ftKSbXWdCd — Neal Collins (@nealcol) March 18, 2017

Ghanaian player Mohammed Anas just gave the "GREATEST MoTM SPEECH OF ALL TIME",thanking both wife and girlfriend

Dumb Move... @FootbalIStuff pic.twitter.com/OPScJMYJHs — Habeshawi Khalifa (@YonasYazz) March 18, 2017