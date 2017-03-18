Footballer thanks wife and girlfriend during post-match interview

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 38°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 37°C
  • 26°C
  • Wed
  • 36°C
  • 23°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 23°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
Go

Footballer thanks wife and girlfriend during post-match interview

Mohammed Anas, made a hilarious blunder in his post-match interview in what has been labeled as the best man of the match speech.

Free State Stars striker, Mohammed Anas. Picture: Screengrab
Free State Stars striker, Mohammed Anas. Picture: Screengrab
57 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Free State Stars striker, Mohammed Anas, made a hilarious blunder in his post-match interview in what has been labeled as the best man of the match speech.

After scoring two goals for his team in the 2-2 draw against Ajax Cape Town, making him Man of the Match, Anas begun his post-match interview by thanking God for his best performance.

Just after thanking his fans, things took a far-reaching turn when he, in the same sentence, thanked his "wife and girlfriend".

Receiving his man of the match award he said, “Thank you for this, I appreciate my fans. My wife and my girlfriend… I mean my wife, sorry.”

He quickly realised his mistake, and moved swiftly to explain that he meant the former.

He appeared somehow embarrassed and couldn't solidly construct a sentence to finish his interview after this blunder.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA