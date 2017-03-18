Eldorado Park man beaten to death by community
The police’s Kay Makhubele says a case of murder has been opened and no arrests have yet been made.
JOHANNESBURG – An Eldorado Park man has been beaten to death by residents, accusing him of murdering another man last week
Police say residents decided to take the law into their own hands last night, alleging the man murdered and dumped a member of the community under a bridge.
He says community members must avoid taking the law into their own hands.
He says community members must avoid taking the law into their own hands.
“And we’re appealing to the community not to take the law into their own hands, to leave the police to do their work. If they’ve got information, they must give it to the police so that the suspects who were involved in the committing of crime can be arrested.”
