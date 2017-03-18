Eldorado Park man beaten to death by community

The police’s Kay Makhubele says a case of murder has been opened and no arrests have yet been made.

JOHANNESBURG – An Eldorado Park man has been beaten to death by residents, accusing him of murdering another man last week

Police say residents decided to take the law into their own hands last night, alleging the man murdered and dumped a member of the community under a bridge.

The police’s Kay Makhubela says a case of murder has been opened and no arrests have yet been made.

He says community members must avoid taking the law into their own hands.

“And we’re appealing to the community not to take the law into their own hands, to leave the police to do their work. If they’ve got information, they must give it to the police so that the suspects who were involved in the committing of crime can be arrested.”