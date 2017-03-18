Eldorado Park man beaten to death by community

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 38°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 37°C
  • 26°C
  • Wed
  • 36°C
  • 23°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 23°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
Go

Eldorado Park man beaten to death by community

The police’s Kay Makhubele says a case of murder has been opened and no arrests have yet been made.

FILE: A sign to the Eldorado Park police station. Picture: EWN
FILE: A sign to the Eldorado Park police station. Picture: EWN
25 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – An Eldorado Park man has been beaten to death by residents, accusing him of murdering another man last week

Police say residents decided to take the law into their own hands last night, alleging the man murdered and dumped a member of the community under a bridge.

The police’s Kay Makhubela says a case of murder has been opened and no arrests have yet been made.

He says community members must avoid taking the law into their own hands.

“And we’re appealing to the community not to take the law into their own hands, to leave the police to do their work. If they’ve got information, they must give it to the police so that the suspects who were involved in the committing of crime can be arrested.”

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA