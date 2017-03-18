EC govt shuts down taxi ranks amid growing feuds

At least 30 people have been killed, and several others injured, in the violence over routes between Mthatha and Libode.

JOHANNESBURG – The Eastern Cape government has shut down some taxi ranks, in Mthatha and Nqguleni due to on-going deadly feuds.

At least 30 people have been killed, and several others injured, in the violence over routes between Mthatha and Libode.

Safety and Liaison MEC Weziwe Tikana and Eastern Cape police this week met with the rival taxi associations to discuss the matter.

Tikana says the associations signed a peace accord in November, but have failed to comply with it.

“The closing of the rank is the last option. We were left with no choice other than to say let’s close the taxi rank that are being affected.”

Tikana adds that traffic officials and police will continue to monitor the situation.

“We will also test whether those vehicles are road worthy and if they continue to use those, we will withdraw their road permits.”

(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)