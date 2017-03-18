Disruptions force Moseneke to call off education convention

The chaos that caused the suspension of the forum came after Minister Blade Nzimande and Adam Habib had been prevented from speaking.

JOHANNESBURG – Retired Deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke has called off the higher education national convention due to multiple violent disruptions of the event.

The two-day forum, which started Saturday, has degenerated into chaos with students throwing chairs and water bottles at each other.

Student threw water bottles and chairs at each other.

Moseneke says the situation is not conducive for the continuation of the convention.

“We want to thank you for having come out, but we regret that the deterioration of the situation is of such a level that we are unable to continue under these circumstances.”

The retired chief justice says he is disappointed by what has transpired.

“I would have very much wanted to go on, but it must be the convention that gives the answers to the questions you raised so well today. I am personally deeply saddened, so too my co-conveners.”

(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)