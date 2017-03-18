Chikane: City Power board took a no tolerance approach to corruption

Chikane’s contract along with those of other board members has not been renewed and a new board has been appointed.

JOHANNESBURG – Former City Power board chair Reverend Frank Chikane says he believes the board members at the power utility did their best to deal with corruption.

Last month, Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba instituted a forensic investigation in to alleged tender irregularities amounting to billions of rand at City Power.

Mashaba accused the board of failing to act on suspending the power utility’s Managing Director Sicelo Xulu.

Chikane says the board took a no tolerance approach to corruption.

“I think the issue is more about implying that because we didn’t suspend the MD, we’re not hard on corruption. I don’t agree with because City Power, since I’ve been there for five years, you can see the record we’ve worked hard to clean that place.”

Meanwhile, Mashaba said his administration is cleaning up the financial mess left by the previous African National Congress (ANC)-led government to ensure that essential services reach communities.

On Thursday, the City of Joburg held its annual general meeting with the city’s entities.

It was also announced that a new board would be taking over at City Power amid allegations of corruption.

Mashaba said he’s working to reverse what he calls institutionalised denialism in the City of Joburg.

“We will do everything possible to ensure that we bring everyone on board. But those that obviously feel that they’re still married to the past, I can assure you we’ll flush them out of the system.”

Mashaba said he hopes to integrate all entities in the city within the next 18 months to fast track service delivery.

“My wish, and we’re going to do everything possible to ensure that within the next 18 months, that all the entities are now part of the city. That we don’t have all the structures of boards.”

Mashaba said the 2017/2018 budget will be his administration’s first opportunity to deliver what he calls a package of change to Johannesburg residents.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)