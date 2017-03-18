Chikane: City Power board took a no tolerance approach to corruption
Chikane’s contract along with those of other board members has not been renewed and a new board has been appointed.
JOHANNESBURG – Former City Power board chair Reverend Frank Chikane says he believes the board members at the power utility did their best to deal with corruption.
Chikane’s contract along with those of other board members has not been renewed and a new board has been appointed.
Last month, Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba instituted a forensic investigation in to alleged tender irregularities amounting to billions of rand at City Power.
Mashaba accused the board of failing to act on suspending the power utility’s Managing Director Sicelo Xulu.
Chikane says the board took a no tolerance approach to corruption.
“I think the issue is more about implying that because we didn’t suspend the MD, we’re not hard on corruption. I don’t agree with because City Power, since I’ve been there for five years, you can see the record we’ve worked hard to clean that place.”
Meanwhile, Mashaba said his administration is cleaning up the financial mess left by the previous African National Congress (ANC)-led government to ensure that essential services reach communities.
On Thursday, the City of Joburg held its annual general meeting with the city’s entities.
It was also announced that a new board would be taking over at City Power amid allegations of corruption.
Mashaba said he’s working to reverse what he calls institutionalised denialism in the City of Joburg.
“We will do everything possible to ensure that we bring everyone on board. But those that obviously feel that they’re still married to the past, I can assure you we’ll flush them out of the system.”
Mashaba said he hopes to integrate all entities in the city within the next 18 months to fast track service delivery.
“My wish, and we’re going to do everything possible to ensure that within the next 18 months, that all the entities are now part of the city. That we don’t have all the structures of boards.”
Mashaba said the 2017/2018 budget will be his administration’s first opportunity to deliver what he calls a package of change to Johannesburg residents.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
More in Local
-
Yengeni describes his drunk driving conviction as an ‘embarrassment’
-
Powerball results: Friday 17 March 2017
-
Hawks without head following High Court ruling on Ntlemeza
-
SA Post Office maintains it's ready to take over social grants payment system
-
ANC’s new Nelson Mandela Bay leader plans to defy directive from NEC
-
High Court: Letsoalo failed to convince court in his application
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.