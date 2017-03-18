ANC’s new Nelson Mandela Bay leader plans to defy directive from NEC

Lungisa refused to say to Eyewitness News whether he will resign but apparently told the City Press he plans to stand his ground.

CAPE TOWN – Newly elected African National Congress (ANC) Nelson Mandela Bay chairperson Andile Lungisa reportedly plans on defying a directive from the National Executive Committee (NEC) to vacate his position.

The ANC’s top six ordered Lungisa, who was only elected into the position last week, to step down.

This follows a similar directive by Secretary-General Gwede Mantashe who warned him against standing in the elective conference as he was Province Executive Committee (PEC) member.

ANC Eastern Cape Secretary Oscar Mabuyane says going against the NEC’s decision would constitute ill-discipline.

“And the letter was not actually directed to comrade Lungisa or the Nelson Mandela Bay, it was a letter written to all provincial secretaries and the leagues, explaining this issue before.”

Mabuyane says the issue has created a hullabaloo.

“Which is very much unfortunate, something that could have been avoided and it’s quite regrettable and the unnecessary confusion that creates an impression that the ANC is in tatters.”

