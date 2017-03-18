Ahmed Kathrada Foundation condemns rumours of stalwart’s death
The foundation has appealed to the public to refrain from spreading unverified updates on Kathrada’s health.
JOHANNESBURG – The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation has condemned rumours claiming the ailing anti-apartheid struggle veteran has died.
The foundation says Kathrada’s condition remains unchanged and he is still in hospital.
The 87-year-old was admitted to hospital earlier this mont h for surgery to remove a blood clot on his brain.
Ahmed #Kathrada’s condition remains unchanged. He is currently still in hospital in Johannesburg. Read more: https://t.co/7MJ6LMClRv— Kathrada Foundation (@KathradaFound) March 18, 2017
The Foundation’s Neeshan Balton says: “The foundation strongly condemns this spreading of false rumours which have gone around on social media saying Ahmed Kathrada has passed away. Not only is it incorrect, it is highly insensitive and irresponsible.”
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
