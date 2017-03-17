Zwelethu Mthethwa sentencing proceedings to start soon
On Thursday, Mthethwa was found guilty of Nokuphila Kumalo's murder in the Western Cape High Court.
CAPE TOWN - Artist Zwelethu Mthethwa, who was convicted of killing a sex worker, could hear his sentence later this month.
Sentencing proceedings will start in two weeks.
Mthethwa has spent his first night in Pollsmoor Prison where he'll wait until his sentencing.
In handing down her verdict, Judge Patricia Goliath described Kumalo's murder as a "vicious assault".
Goliath found that despite poor quality CCTV footage, which she described as a "silent witness", the State was able to place Mthethwa's vehicle at the scene of the crime.
Kumalo was kicked in the head several times and suffered blunt force injuries to the face and head.
The assault was so severe her liver was torn in half.
The judge rejected an application to have Mthethwa released on bail.
Edited by Shimoney Regter
