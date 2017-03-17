Zuma shrugs off claims over adviser’s 'secret meetings' with Sassa

The Presidency earlier this month said it was unaware of the meetings that were reported on by the 'Sunday Times'.

CAPE TOWN - President Jacob Zuma has distanced himself from allegations that his legal adviser, Michael Hulley, took part in secret meetings with top managers of the South Africa Social Security Agency (Sassa).

The Presidency earlier this month said it was unaware of the meetings that were reported on by the Sunday Times.

Zuma was tackled on the issue while answering questions in the National Assembly on Thursday, where he insisted there was no crisis and dismissed calls to remove Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini as premature.

Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane put the question: “My question to you is if your legal adviser Mr Hulley has been involved in these negotiations. The Presidency issued a statement to say no, we don’t know anything about it. Have you engaged Mr Hulley to find out what is the extent of his involvement?”

Zuma responded: “Thank you Madam Speaker. I’m not sure whether the honourable member wants me to follow individuals whatever they do, I don’t know. Now if you expect me to answer questions on behalf of other people simply because I know those people you are actually demanding an impossible thing.”

Zuma told members of Parliament that Hulley is a practising lawyer. He says he doesn’t discuss with him the people with whom he works.

