WCED urges parents at Cape school to report bullying

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) says parents of Hyacinth Primary School learners can take reports of bullying to department officials if the school does not act.

Parents have been picketing near the school for the past week, demanding urgent intervention to address bullying.

The parents claim the principal has not acted since a grade seven learner committed suicide two weeks ago, reportedly because she was being bullied.

But the department says the principal has invited parents to a meeting which they declined.

One of the picketers, whose granddaughter attends the school says, the principal addressed the issue too late after the 12-year-old girl's death.

“We are taking it further. Our community forum representative will set a meeting with the Human Rights Commission and the WCED for all of us because this concerns all our kids.”

