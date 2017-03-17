WC Education Dept to suspend 2 pupils involved in fight
The Western Cape Education Department says the school has informed the parents of both learners involved that a formal disciplinary hearing will take place on 30 March.
CAPE TOWN – The Western Cape Education Department says two learners involved in a fight at a Cape Town high school will be suspended pending a disciplinary hearing.
The Stellenberg High School governing body's disciplinary committee met on Thursday to deal with a bullying incident that occurred earlier this week.
A video has surfaced showing two learners fighting each other on the school ground.
A learner can be seen punching a fellow pupil before hurling a brick at the 14-year-old boy.
Spokesperson for the Education MEC, Jessica Shelver, says the school has informed the parents of both learners involved, that a formal disciplinary hearing will take place on 30 March.
“The matter is being dealt with in terms of the school’s code of conduct. We’ve absolutely zero tolerance for bullying or violence in our schools and we do not hesitate to take action when we become aware of such incidences.
“We do everything we can to try and prevent bullying and to deal with it when it happens.”
More than two weeks ago, a 13-year-old boy was attacked by a fellow learner at Parow West Primary School.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
