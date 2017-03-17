Trollip joins chorus of those distancing DA from Zille’s colonialism tweets
DA's Athol Trollip says public figures have to be aware of people’s sensitivities.
CAPE TOWN – Democratic Alliance Federal chairperson Athol Trollip is the latest to distance the party from comments made by former leader Helen Zille.
Zille will be the subject of an investigation by the DA's Federal Legal Commission after the after she tweeted that the legacy of colonialism was not only negative.
For those claiming legacy of colonialism was ONLY negative, think of our independent judiciary, transport infrastructure, piped water etc.— Helen Zille (@helenzille) March 16, 2017
She has since apologised for the tweet that caused offence and outrage.
I apologise unreservedly for a tweet that may have come across as a defence of colonialism. It was not.— Helen Zille (@helenzille) March 16, 2017
Trollip says public figures have to be aware of people’s sensitivities.
“Remember that we are a very diverse society and that we need to be sensitive and mutually respectful towards each other. If you are a public representative, whatever you say or write down, you need to take responsibility for it.”
He also warns of the dangers of 140-character tweets because there's not room for context.
“The tweets have caused a lot of offence [as] colonialism was a phenomenon in the world at a certain time and it came with a lot of prejudice, oppression and a lot of exploitation. It also left a bitter taste in many of people’s mouths.”
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
