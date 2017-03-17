Tony Yengeni to pay R15k to avoid jail time
CAPE TOWN – African National Congress (ANC) national executive committee member Tony Yengeni, who was found guilty of drunk driving, will pay R15,000 to avoid jail time.
He has, however, been acquitted on a charge of reckless driving in the Cape Town Regional Court earlier on Friday.
The former ruling party Member of Parliament was fined R30,000 or 90 days in prison, half of which has been suspended for five years.
His driver’s license has also been revoked for the same period.
Yengeni says being convicted for driving under the influence is shameful.
“It’s embarrassing and I must admit that. That is why I’m saying South Africans, all of us, must be careful with engaging in that behaviour.”
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
