Social grant beneficiaries relieved following ConCourt ruling

On Friday the court extended the Cash Paymaster Service (CPS) contract for 12 months.

JOHANNESBURG - Social grant beneficiaries are relieved knowing they will be paid on 1 April, with some acknowledging the consequences would have been devastating had the Constitutional Court not stepped in.

NGO Black Sash brought the application to the highest court in the land because the South Africa Social Security Agency (Sassa) and Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini failed to ensure plans were in place for continued payouts next month.

The 17 million social grant beneficiaries are completely dependent on the money they receive from Sassa and now they can breathe a sigh of relief

One of the women who were at court on Friday for judgment, say this matter has caused them an enormous amount of stress.

“My concern was the stress level that most members of the community suffered. For instance, my son depends on the R360 for his school transport.”

Another beneficiary added: “They are going to monitor it after every three months, so this is the best solution.”

Although the current CPS contract was declared invalid, the court has suspended its invalidity for a year or until another entity can take over the payment process.

Minister Dlamini’s conduct has been questioned by the court and she’ll have to explain what went wrong by the end of March.

