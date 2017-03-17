Police in negotiation with suspects hiding in stormwater pipe

Officers flagged a car during a stop-and-search in the early hours of the morning but the occupants refused to stop.

JOHANNESBURG – Police are trying to negotiate with two suspected robbers who are hiding in a stormwater pipe in Roodekop.

After a shootout police arrested one suspect while two others fled.

The police’s Andre de Jager says: “We’re on the scene currently still trying to get those two suspects out of a stormwater pipe.

“They don’t talk to us, we can hear the screams inside the pipe because they still have the firearms with them. As far as we know the stormwater pipe is open.”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)