Opposition call for Dlamini’s head, welcome grants ruling

Opposition, including DA and IFP, still want a full parliamentary inquiry into the social grants debacle.

FILE: A Sassa card. Picture: Supplied.
42 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Opposition parties have welcomed Friday’s Constitutional Court ruling on the payment of grants.

But they still want a full parliamentary inquiry into the debacle and are calling for Minister Bathabile Dlamini’s head.

They say the Post Office must be given the opportunity over the next year to prepare for a takeover of grant payments.

Both the Democratic Alliance (DA) and Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) have written to Speaker Baleka Mbete for her to establish an ad hoc committee to probe the social grants saga.

They say more still needs to be unearthed about this scandal.

The DA's Bridget Masango said: “The minister was successful in making sure that she blocks any means of getting another service provider to bid for this work.”

The IFP’s Liezl van der Merwe said: “We still feel that today's court judgment proves that the minister is not fit to hold office. We believe she must be held personally liable for the legal fees.”

Both parties say they want to see Cash Paymaster Services out of the social grants picture, and that legal action be taken against the company for the illegal deductions and the sharing of beneficiaries' personal information.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)

