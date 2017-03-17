No arrests yet in connection with murder of Hanover Park teen

Zinadene Pelton was struck by a gangster’s stray bullet while walking near his Donegal Court home on Tuesday afternoon.

CAPE TOWN – There have been no arrests in connection with the murder of a 14-year-old boy in Hanover Park.

Zinadene Pelton was struck by a gangster’s stray bullet while walking near his Donegal Court home on Tuesday afternoon.

The Groenvlei High grade 8 learner sustained a bullet wound to his chest.

Earlier this month, two teenage boys were wounded in apparent gang shootings in Belhar.

Last month, an 11-year-old girl was wounded in her back, during a gun battle in Elsies River.

In January, a six-month-old baby girl was wounded in a shooting at Sweet Home Farm in Philippi while on her mother’s arm.

The baby’s mother succumbed to her wounds.