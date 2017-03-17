NICD: Measles is extremely contagious
It’s understood the organisation is working with the Health Department to ensure the measles outbreak remains under control.
CAPE TOWN – The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) has warned that measles, which South Africa is experiencing an ongoing outbreak of, is extremely contagious.
The NICD says a total of 37 cases of measles have been reported since the beginning of the year.
The NICD’s Dr Melissa Suchard says the disease is associated with a number of symptoms.
“Symptoms include fever, rash, red eyes, cough and flu illness. Complications can include pneumonia, diarrhea, encephalitis and death.”
