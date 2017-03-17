NICD: Measles is extremely contagious

It’s understood the organisation is working with the Health Department to ensure the measles outbreak remains under control.

CAPE TOWN – The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) has warned that measles, which South Africa is experiencing an ongoing outbreak of, is extremely contagious.

The NICD says a total of 37 cases of measles have been reported since the beginning of the year.

It’s understood the organisation is working with the Health Department to ensure the outbreak remains under control.

The NICD’s Dr Melissa Suchard says the disease is associated with a number of symptoms.

“Symptoms include fever, rash, red eyes, cough and flu illness. Complications can include pneumonia, diarrhea, encephalitis and death.”