World Rallycross finale tipped to bring economic boost to CT
FIA World Rallycross Championship management says Killarney International Raceway will host the final leg of the 2017 championship.
CAPE TOWN - Cape Town will benefit economically when it hosts a major international motorsport event in November.
It’s the first time the global sporting showpiece will be held in Africa in 50 years.
The FIA World Rallycross Championship is a sprint style motor racing event on a closed, mixed-surface circuit.
The series comprises of 12 two-day racing events across the globe.
Officials say they expect an estimated 30,000 people to attend the Cape Town leg.
World Rallycross managing director Paul Bellamy says the event holds enormous economic benefit for the city.
“We’re going to crown the world champion here in Cape Town which is fantastic. Some of the best drivers in the world are coming here and it’s only one of six championships.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
