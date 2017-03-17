Letsoalo: Molefe court application snub prejudices me

Popo Molefe will ask the High Court to reinstate him as Prasa board chairman but not before former acting CEO Collins Letsoalo applies to be included as a respondent.

PRETORIA – Former Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) acting CEO Collins Letsoalo believes the former board chairperson Popo Molefe’s failure to include him as a respondent in a court application has prejudiced him.

Molefe will on Friday ask the High Court to reinstate him as the board chairperson but not before Letsoalo applies to be included as a respondent.

Transport Minister Dipuo Peters dissolved the board last week and installed an interim board this week.

Letsoalo says he wants to be added as a respondent in Molefe’s application so that he can answer to what he says are false and malicious allegations made against him.

He says the claims are made in order to tarnish his name and reputation.

Molefe’s legal team has however indicated it will oppose the application, saying that no relief is being sought against Letsoalo.

It believes the application is nothing but an attempt to frustrate the legal process.

The intervention application will be heard first on Friday morning before Molefe’s main application.

NEW BOARD

Meanwhile, the United National Transport Union (UNTU) says it doesn’t believe the newly appointed interim board will be able to pull the passenger rail agency out of its debt, which runs to over R2 billion.

The transport union's Steve Harris says it's clear Peters doesn’t understand the crisis on her hands.

“It’s going to be very difficult for this board to pick up and be able to give mandate to negotiate. They are totally out of touch and I don’t think any of them have any experience of what’s going on within Prasa.”

Peters on Monday named an interim board for Prasa, with former Sanral CEO Nazir Alli appointed as interim chairperson.

The interim board will oversee Prasa’s affairs until the new board takes office in August.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)