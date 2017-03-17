Letsoalo bid to be included in Molefe court application dismissed

Collins Letsoalo put the brakes on Prasa former board chairperson Popo Molefe’s application for reinstatement by applying to intervene as a respondent.

PRETORIA - Former Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) acting chief executive Collins Letsoalo application to be admitted as an intervening party has been dismissed.

Molefe’s matter was set down to be heard in the High Court in Pretoria on Thursday, but Letsoalo only filed his affidavits on Thursday morning.

Transport Minister Dipuo Peters dissolved the Prasa board last week and installed an interim board on Monday.

Letsoalo believes the claims Molefe makes about him in his affidavit are false and malicious and seek to tarnish his name and reputation.

The former Prasa acting CEO wanted to join Molefe’s application as a respondent so he could be afforded the opportunity to respond to what he says are serious and scandalous allegations.

The court will now hear Molefe's application.