DA yet to consider whether to lay charges against Zille

Helen Zille has since apologised for the colonialism tweets but some within the party believe it contravened the DA's social media policy.

CAPE TOWN – Democratic Alliance (DA) Federal Chairperson Athol Trollip says the party will have to consider whether any charges will be lodged against former leader Helen Zille.

The DA has referred Zille to its federal legal commission for investigation after the Western Cape premier tweeted that the legacy of colonialism was not only negative. The tweet caused offense and outrage.

Zille has since apologised for the comments but some within the party believe it contravened the DA's social media policy.

Trollip says he’s not aware of the complaint against Zille.

“I haven’t spoken to Mmusi Maimane and I haven’t spoken to James Selfe yet, so I’m not aware if there has been a complaint. But if there’s a complaint from anybody, whether it’s internal within the party of outside of the party, it will have to be investigated and we’ll have to consider whether charges will be laid or not.”

Zille’s spokesperson Michael Mpofu says she will cooperate with the party leadership.

“The party is instituting its own processes and measures, it has checks and balances, which is fantastic. And I know she’s more than willing to comply with those processes whatever they may be.”

Mpofu says: “It is important for us to clarify that she was not defending colonialism, she was referring to the Singaporean nation on how they have built a successful economy and she will be responding.”

Political analyst Ralph Mathekga says it’s clear Zille is no longer fit to stay in her position.

“I don’t think she’s still fit to continue to lead the party as premier of the province. This is a major issue and she’s exposing the DA very unnecessarily.”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)