CPF urges residents not to spread rumours on finding missing CT girl
René Roman was reported missing when she failed to return home after going to a nearby shop.
CAPE TOWN - The Steenberg community policing forum (CPF) says it will hold a meeting with Lavender Hill residents next week to update them about the search for a missing 13-year-old girl.
René Roman was last seen a week ago.
She was reported missing when she failed to return home after going to a nearby shop.
A R20,000 reward for information about the girl's whereabouts has been made available.
The Steenberg CPF’s Lucinda Evans has also urged residents not to spread rumours about finding the girl's body.
“These rumours on social media where it says clothing or a body was found is not the case. We are appealing to people to not spread these rumours because it’s untrue.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
