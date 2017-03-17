Chikane: City Power board did it's best to deal with corrupion

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 36°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 36°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
Go

Chikane: City Power board did it's best to deal with corrupion

Former City Power board chair reverend Frank Chikane says he disagrees with the notion that he and other board members at the power utility were soft on corruption.

Frank Chikane. Picture: Kgothatso Mogale/EWN.
Frank Chikane. Picture: Kgothatso Mogale/EWN.
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG – Former City Power board chair reverend Frank Chikane says he strongly disagrees with the notion that he and other board members at the power utility were soft on corruption.

Chikane's contract, along with those other board members, has not been renewed and a new board has been appointed.

Last month, Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba instituted a forensic investigation into alleged tender irregularities amounting to billions of rand at City Power.

Mashaba accused the board of failing to act and suspend the power utility's managing director Sicelo Xulu.

Chikane says he believes the board did it’s best to deal with corruption.

“We have investigated all of these matters and they come back and complain about the same thing. You can’t suspend someone who was found not guilty.”

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA