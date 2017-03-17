Chikane: City Power board did it's best to deal with corrupion

Former City Power board chair reverend Frank Chikane says he disagrees with the notion that he and other board members at the power utility were soft on corruption.

JOHANNESBURG – Former City Power board chair reverend Frank Chikane says he strongly disagrees with the notion that he and other board members at the power utility were soft on corruption.

Chikane's contract, along with those other board members, has not been renewed and a new board has been appointed.

Last month, Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba instituted a forensic investigation into alleged tender irregularities amounting to billions of rand at City Power.

Mashaba accused the board of failing to act and suspend the power utility's managing director Sicelo Xulu.

Chikane says he believes the board did it’s best to deal with corruption.

“We have investigated all of these matters and they come back and complain about the same thing. You can’t suspend someone who was found not guilty.”