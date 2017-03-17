Chikane: City Power board did it's best to deal with corrupion
Former City Power board chair reverend Frank Chikane says he disagrees with the notion that he and other board members at the power utility were soft on corruption.
JOHANNESBURG – Former City Power board chair reverend Frank Chikane says he strongly disagrees with the notion that he and other board members at the power utility were soft on corruption.
Chikane's contract, along with those other board members, has not been renewed and a new board has been appointed.
Last month, Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba instituted a forensic investigation into alleged tender irregularities amounting to billions of rand at City Power.
Mashaba accused the board of failing to act and suspend the power utility's managing director Sicelo Xulu.
Chikane says he believes the board did it’s best to deal with corruption.
“We have investigated all of these matters and they come back and complain about the same thing. You can’t suspend someone who was found not guilty.”
More in Local
-
Bathabile Dlamini: I'm sorry
-
Cosas demands Mashaba's resignation
-
Image of Desmond Tutu mounted at CT Civic Centre
-
Nehawu vows to continue strike despite court interdict
-
Opposition call for Dlamini’s head, welcome grants ruling
-
Trollip joins chorus of those distancing DA from Zille’s colonialism tweets
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.