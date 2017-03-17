2 men linked to FNB heist denied bail
Maredi Bernard Letsoalo and Norman Moeli have been in custody since last month on charges of business robbery.
JOHANNESBURG – Two men linked to two First National Bank (FNB) robberies in Randburg and Parktown have been denied bail and will remain in custody until next month.
Maredi Bernard Letsoalo and Norman Moeli have been in custody since last month on charges of business robbery and conspiring to rob the bank using their company resources.
FNB customers had the valuables in their safety deposit boxes taken and the bank also lost nearly R2 million.
At the time of the arrest, the suspects were working for security company Chubb.
Hawks spokesperson Ndivhuwo Mulamu says: “They appeared at the Randburg Magistrates Court where they had hoped to apply for a bail. Unfortunately they’re remanded in custody and their case is postponed to 22 March this year.”
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
