2 men linked to FNB heist denied bail

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 36°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 36°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
Go

2 men linked to FNB heist denied bail

Maredi Bernard Letsoalo and Norman Moeli have been in custody since last month on charges of business robbery.

Picture: Freeimages.com
Picture: Freeimages.com
15 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Two men linked to two First National Bank (FNB) robberies in Randburg and Parktown have been denied bail and will remain in custody until next month.

Maredi Bernard Letsoalo and Norman Moeli have been in custody since last month on charges of business robbery and conspiring to rob the bank using their company resources.

FNB customers had the valuables in their safety deposit boxes taken and the bank also lost nearly R2 million.

At the time of the arrest, the suspects were working for security company Chubb.

Hawks spokesperson Ndivhuwo Mulamu says: “They appeared at the Randburg Magistrates Court where they had hoped to apply for a bail. Unfortunately they’re remanded in custody and their case is postponed to 22 March this year.”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA