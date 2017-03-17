1st robotic knee replacement surgeries take pace in Mitchells Plain

Doctor Paul Rowe & doctor Yusuf Hassan performed the surgeries as a demonstration to showcase the future of orthopaedic surgery in the country.

CAPE TOWN – The first two robotic knee replacement surgeries in South Africa have taken place at Victoria and Mitchells Plain District Hospital.

The patients in both surgeries have already been discharged following the groundbreaking operations earlier this week.

Orthopaedic surgeons doctor Paul Rowe and doctor Yusuf Hassan performed the surgeries as a demonstration to showcase the future of orthopaedic surgery in the country.

Western Cape Health Department's Monique Johnstone said: “The machine works in conjunction with the surgeon’s hand to provide an accurate assessment of the knee.”