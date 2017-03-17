1st robotic knee replacement surgeries take pace in Mitchells Plain

-
1st robotic knee replacement surgeries take pace in Mitchells PlainLocal
-
FUL satisfied with ConCourt Sassa issueLocal
-
Parly to summon Nhleko following Ntlemeza rulingLocal
-
Bathabile Dlamini: I'm sorryLocal
-
Cosas demands Mashaba's resignationLocal
-
Image of Desmond Tutu mounted at CT Civic CentreLocal
-
De Kock, Bavuma give Proteas lead in second TestSport
-
Reddy: Commonwealth Federation felt SA wasn’t ready to hostLocal
-
Sascoc CEO: SA will bounce back from failed Commonwealth bidLocal
-
World Rallycross finale tipped to bring economic boost to CTBusiness
-
[FIRST ON EWN] Sascoc CEO opens up on Commonwealth Games flopLocal
-
'Hamilton is still the man to beat'Sport
Popular Topics
-
[WATCH] Gwara gwara dance goes internationalLifestyle
-
Mayte Garcia claims Prince burned their late son's ashesLifestyle
-
Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski elopeLifestyle
-
Tyra Banks impresses 'America's Got Talent' bossesLifestyle
-
Lindsay Lohan 'scared' to go back to Los AngelesLifestyle
-
All systems go for CT carnivalLifestyle
-
Eating fruits and vegetables may help curb lung diseaseLifestyle
-
Selena Gomez reveals Instagram addiction, low self-esteemLifestyle
-
Kim Kardashian West 'knew something wasn't right' before robberyLifestyle
-
Trollip joins chorus of those distancing DA from Zille’s colonialism tweetsLocal
-
DA yet to consider whether to lay charges against ZilleLocal
-
DTI says it won’t interfere in Black Business Council politicsPolitics
-
[BREAKING] Court sets aside decision to appoint Ntlemeza as Hawks headLocal
-
Pressure mounts on DA over Zille colonialism commentsPolitics
-
Zuma: It's my prerogative to act against Dlamini when time is rightLocal
Popular Topics
-
[OPINION] Why Assad’s gains don’t translate to success in Syrian peace talksWorld
-
[OPINION] How are human rights faring in SA two decades after democracy?Opinion
-
[OPINION] Social grants crisis tests powers of Constitutional CourtOpinion
-
[OPINION] Accountability in a time of uncertain political windsOpinion
-
[OPINION] Call on South Africans to #TakeOnRacismOpinion
-
[OPINION] SACP's exit from Alliance would alter SA's political realityOpinion
Popular Topics
-
[LIVE BLOG] State of the Nation Address 2017Local
-
[MAP] Fires wreak havoc across Western CapeLocal
-
World Economic Forum 2017
-
Matric Results 2016
-
2016: A look at the year in newsLocal
-
[LIVE BLOG] ANC NEC briefingLocal
-
[LIVE BLOG] Black Friday fever hits SALocal
-
Understanding municipal politics: Exploring fruitless & wasteful expenditureLocal
-
Municipal Spending: The key factorsLocal
-
Numsa to march against RAFLocal
-
[WATCH] Zuma launches Invest SALocal
-
Allan Gray mulls shareholder meeting to recall Net1 board over SassaLocal
-
Letsoalo: Molefe court application snub prejudices meLocal
-
World Rallycross finale tipped to bring economic boost to CTBusiness
-
S&P flags SA govt funding to SOEs as riskLocal
Popular Topics
Video
Audio
Infographics
- Fri
- 25°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 31°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 29°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 29°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 30°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 27°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 29°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 28°C
- 21°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 21°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 22°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 20°C
- Tue
- 27°C
- 20°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 22°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 18°C
- Fri
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 33°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 36°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 36°C
- 21°C
- Wed
- 35°C
- 19°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 30°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 18°C
- Fri
- 28°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 27°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 31°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 31°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 29°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 29°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 31°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 31°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 18°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 18°C
1st robotic knee replacement surgeries take pace in Mitchells Plain
Doctor Paul Rowe & doctor Yusuf Hassan performed the surgeries as a demonstration to showcase the future of orthopaedic surgery in the country.
CAPE TOWN – The first two robotic knee replacement surgeries in South Africa have taken place at Victoria and Mitchells Plain District Hospital.
The patients in both surgeries have already been discharged following the groundbreaking operations earlier this week.
Orthopaedic surgeons doctor Paul Rowe and doctor Yusuf Hassan performed the surgeries as a demonstration to showcase the future of orthopaedic surgery in the country.
Western Cape Health Department's Monique Johnstone said: “The machine works in conjunction with the surgeon’s hand to provide an accurate assessment of the knee.”
Timeline
More in Local
-
Tony Yengeni to pay R15k to avoid jail time15 minutes ago
-
FUL satisfied with ConCourt Sassa issue40 minutes ago
-
Parly to summon Nhleko following Ntlemeza ruling43 minutes ago
-
Bathabile Dlamini: I'm sorryone hour ago
-
Cosas demands Mashaba's resignationone hour ago
-
Image of Desmond Tutu mounted at CT Civic Centre2 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.