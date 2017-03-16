Two men critically injured in Springs Mall robbery

Paramedics say one of the wounded was airlifted to hospital on Thursday afternoon.

JOHANNESBURG - Two people have been shot and wounded during a business robbery at the Springs Mall, on the East Rand.

Police are on the scene gathering evidence.

Netcare 911’s Chris Botha said: “We found that two men had sustained critical wounds and were both treated on the scene by paramedics. The other man was transported by an ambulance to a nearby hospital.”

At the same time, Pretoria police are searching for a gang of armed robbers who held up staff at a Telkom store in Centurion Mall.

Four men barged into the cellphone shop and threatened staff with guns, before making off with an undisclosed number of cellphones.

It’s understood the robbers used a Mercedes Benz as a getaway car.

The police’s Ben Mavimbela says no one was hurt.

“we are currently investigating a case of armed robbery and we’re appealing to anyone with information to contact either the nearest police station or call the SAPS hotline.”