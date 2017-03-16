Sassa grants debacle: No date yet set for judgment

It's still unclear when the Constitutional Court will hand down judgment in the Sassa payment debacle.

JOHANNESBURG - It's still unclear when the Constitutional Court will hand down judgment in the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) payment debacle, but it’s likely to be sometime this week.

On Wednesday, the court heard argument about how Sassa plans to ensure that 17 million social grant beneficiaries are paid, come 1 April.

The current, invalid contract with service provider Cash Paymaster Service (CPS) expires at the end of March.

The Constitutional Court judges were unimpressed with the excuses that Sassa and Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini presented on Wednesday about why the payment crisis wasn’t resolved several months or even years ago.

Sassa knew in April 2016 that it wouldn’t be able to take over the payment system from CPS, and now there are just two weeks to go before social grants are due to be paid.

Sassa and the minister have proposed either an extension of the current CPS contract or a new contract with the company for up to 18 months.

The court reserved judgment on Wednesday.

WATCH: Dlamini: Social grants will be paid

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)