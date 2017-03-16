Officials must be held accountable for Sassa crisis - ANC
The Constitutional Court has reserved judgment after hearing arguments to determine how social grants will be paid to beneficiaries next month.
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) says government officials responsible for the social grant crisis must be held responsible and face action.
The current contract with Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) will expire at the end of this month with no new deal in place.
The ANC’s Zizi Kodwa says: “What did we do or what did we not do to arrive here where we’ve created anxiety and panic among the most vulnerable.”
This comes as the party’s treasurer general, Zweli Mkhize, spoke out about the saga.
Mkhize says the best way to resolve the Sassa issue going forward is to put the payment technology used by Cash Paymaster Services in the hands of government.
“Sassa needs to get the necessary technology to carry out the payments, even if it means buying it. Government needs to take responsibility for that.”
The Post Office has presented an alternative option to distribute social grants, however, the South Africa Social Security Agency is adamant that it will not work.
Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng believes the Post Office may be overly ambitious, while Sassa’s lawyer Andrew Breitenbach says it isn’t an option.
“There are system issues and a change in management, which makes it a risky proposition."
Extending the current contract with CPS or drawing up a new one for at least 18 months were the two options presented to the court.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
