Mkhize: Social grant payment saga threatens social safety net

African National Congress treasurer general Zweli Mkhize says he hopes everything is done to ensure that the beneficiaries are paid on 1 April.

JOHANNESBURG - With the decision on how social grants will be paid now left in the hands of the Constitutional Court, African National Congress treasurer general Zweli Mkhize says the saga threatens a social safety net meant to assist the most vulnerable people of this country.

Mkhize says he hopes everything is done to ensure that the beneficiaries are paid on 1 April.

The highest court could deliver judgment as early as this week after hearing an application brought by NGO Black Sash asking it to oversee the payment of grants.

LISTEN: CPS explains why Sassa should urgently close a deal

Mkhize says the best way to resolve the Sassa issue going forward is to put the payment technology used by Cash Paymaster Services in the hands of government.

“Sassa needs to get the necessary technology to carry out the payments, even if it means buying it. Government needs to take responsibility for that.”

Mkhize says this will solve the question of competitiveness.

“Because of the nature of the sophistication of the system, you may find it difficult to find competitors.”

On Wednesday, the Constitutional Court slammed Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini for letting the Sassa situation turn into a crisis.

WATCH: Dlamini: There is no crisis at Sassa

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)