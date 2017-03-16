Mkhize: Social grant payment saga threatens social safety net
African National Congress treasurer general Zweli Mkhize says he hopes everything is done to ensure that the beneficiaries are paid on 1 April.
JOHANNESBURG - With the decision on how social grants will be paid now left in the hands of the Constitutional Court, African National Congress treasurer general Zweli Mkhize says the saga threatens a social safety net meant to assist the most vulnerable people of this country.
Mkhize says he hopes everything is done to ensure that the beneficiaries are paid on 1 April.
The highest court could deliver judgment as early as this week after hearing an application brought by NGO Black Sash asking it to oversee the payment of grants.
LISTEN: CPS explains why Sassa should urgently close a deal
Mkhize says the best way to resolve the Sassa issue going forward is to put the payment technology used by Cash Paymaster Services in the hands of government.
“Sassa needs to get the necessary technology to carry out the payments, even if it means buying it. Government needs to take responsibility for that.”
Mkhize says this will solve the question of competitiveness.
“Because of the nature of the sophistication of the system, you may find it difficult to find competitors.”
On Wednesday, the Constitutional Court slammed Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini for letting the Sassa situation turn into a crisis.
WATCH: Dlamini: There is no crisis at Sassa
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Local
-
Zuma urged to move quickly to establish SABC interim board
-
Zuma to face MPs in first Q&A session for 2017
-
#GarsfonteinMurders: Robber waited for victim in driveway
-
ANC hopeful of resolving issues around new NMB chair
-
EC police: Taxi violence will not be tolerated
-
WC transport authorities keeping an eye on CT taxi violence
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.