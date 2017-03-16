Lotto results: Wednesday 15 March 2017

The winning numbers from the Lotto draw on Wednesday 15 March are as follows:

1, 13, 14, 25, 31, 26 and bonus 37

And winning lotto plus numbers are:

1, 4, 12, 15, 34, 35 and bonus 21

WATCH: Lotto and LottoPlus Draw

