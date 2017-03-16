GarsfonteinMurders: Robber waited for victim in driveway

After being forced into the house two more gunmen tied her up together with her father, stepmother, aunt and the domestic worker.

JOHANNESBURG – It’s emerged that the victims of a double murder and robbery may have been stabbed several hours before the police were alerted to the incident.

The police say three gunmen held up five people in Garsfontein on Tuesday night before tying them up and stabbing all of them.

A senior official in the tourism department is in a critical condition in hospital - his wife and sister-in-law died on the scene.

It’s alleged that the robber stabbed all five of their captives, before fleeing the scene.

The man’s daughter and domestic worker survived.

The police say a 30-year-old woman arrived home at about 8pm on Tuesday night to find one of the robbers in the driveway who then forced her inside the house.

Police say the daughter managed to free herself sometime after midnight and call for help.

A case of murder and robbery is being investigated.

Meanwhile, community members held a vigil outside the local police station last night, to mourn the two women who were stabbed to death and call on the police to act against crime in the area.

Mourners outside the Garsfontein police station say the double murder has shocked the community.

One man says, “It’s sad, shocking and is not acceptable”, while a woman in the crowed added that she’s more aware of safety issues.

“This really touches home, its real. It shows that no one is safe.”

Activist Yusuf Abramjee says crime must fall.

“This hashtag must become something that we need to live by; something that we need to promote.”

Station commander Kevin Solomons assured the residents that the case is a priority.

“We are not going to leave any stone unturned until we arrest these people. We are busy tracing these suspects.”

Solomon says the public will be updated on developments in the case.

(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)