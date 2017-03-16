‘Domestic travelling in SA doesn’t translate to economic growth’
General Pali Lehohla says the large number of South Africans travelling domestically does not necessarily translate to economic growth or exhibit tourist behaviour..
JOHANNESBURG - Statistician General Pali Lehohla says the large number of South Africans travelling domestically does not necessarily translate to economic growth, as the majority of travellers do not exhibit tourist behaviour.
Lehohla delivered the domestic tourism survey for 2015 on Thursday afternoon.
The report expanded on the rate domestic tourism has grown and how much of an effect it has on the economy.
Lehohla says the state of the economy has had a direct impact on domestic tourism.
A look at the profile of domestic travellers in 🇿🇦 #StatsSA #Tourism https://t.co/rCTN3yN9pn pic.twitter.com/SuIP8dZiCX— Stats SA (@StatsSA) March 16, 2017
He says contrary to popular belief poorer people have been travelling, however they’ve not making use of resources like hotels and restaurants.
“Most of the time they stay with family, only 25% would stay in a hotel.”
Lehohla says it’s important to understand that people travelling back home to other provinces would also be considered tourists and that would influence the calculations on the popularity of domestic tourism.
The most popular provinces visited by overnight travellers were Limpopo, Eastern Cape & KwaZulu-Natal #Tourism https://t.co/8Xjx2jXrYF pic.twitter.com/XQhQh83reA— Stats SA (@StatsSA) March 16, 2017
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
More in Local
-
‘CPS hasn’t reduced operational capacity to deliver grants’
-
NW taxi, truck collision claims 6 lives
-
Lottery funding exclusion ‘inexcusable’, says NSPCA
-
President Zuma defends deployment of Brian Molefe to Parliament
-
WC Social Development Dept slams Nehawu’s ‘violent’ protests
-
Zuma dodges call for inquiry into grants debacle
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.