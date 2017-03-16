Popular Topics
‘Domestic travelling in SA doesn’t translate to economic growth’

General Pali Lehohla says the large number of South Africans travelling domestically does not necessarily translate to economic growth or exhibit tourist behaviour..

JOHANNESBURG - Statistician General Pali Lehohla says the large number of South Africans travelling domestically does not necessarily translate to economic growth, as the majority of travellers do not exhibit tourist behaviour.

Lehohla delivered the domestic tourism survey for 2015 on Thursday afternoon.

The report expanded on the rate domestic tourism has grown and how much of an effect it has on the economy.

Lehohla says the state of the economy has had a direct impact on domestic tourism.

He says contrary to popular belief poorer people have been travelling, however they’ve not making use of resources like hotels and restaurants.

“Most of the time they stay with family, only 25% would stay in a hotel.”

Lehohla says it’s important to understand that people travelling back home to other provinces would also be considered tourists and that would influence the calculations on the popularity of domestic tourism.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

