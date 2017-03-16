-
Dept: SGB to deal with bullying incident at Cape school
A video has surfaced showing two Stellenberg High School learners fighting each other on the school ground.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department says the governing body disciplinary committee at Stellenberg High School is on Thursday meeting to deal with a recent bullying incident.
A video has surfaced showing two learners fighting each other on the school ground.
The incident occurred earlier this week.
A learner can be seen punching a fellow pupil before hurling a brick at the 14-year-old boy.
Spokesperson for the education MEC Jessica Shelver said: “We’re obviously concerned with the high number of bullying and abusive videos involving learners that have surfaced recently on social media.
“Statements have been taken from all learners who were in the immediate vicinity of the event and will be presented at the committee meeting on Thursday.”
More than two weeks ago, a 13-year-old boy was attacked by a fellow learner at Parow West Primary School.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
