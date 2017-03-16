DA calls for full inquiry into Sassa debacle

The call came ahead of President Jacob Zuma's question and answer session in the National Assembly on Thursday.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) wants a full parliamentary inquiry into the social grants crisis.

The call came ahead of President Jacob Zuma question and answer session in the National Assembly on Thursday about Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini and her handling of the situation.

The DA says a full inquiry will allow Parliament to get to the bottom of the debacle and the role the minister has played.

The Inkatha Freedom Party will ask the president what steps he plans to take against Dlamini.

The DA has submitted a draft resolution to Speaker Baleka Mbete, calling for an ad hoc committee to be established to investigate.

The party’s Bridget Masango says legal opinions submitted last year advised that she approach the Constitutional Court.

“As we believe and as we’ve said there must be something in it for the minister for her to have done this.”

The DA says the inquiry should look into Dlamini, Cash Paymaster Services and past and present executives of Sassa.

