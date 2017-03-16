ConCourt slams Dlamini over grants debacle

The court declared the CPS contract invalid in 2014 and expires at the end of the month, however, there isstill no alternative solution in place at this stage.

JOHANNESURG - The Constitutional Court is deeply concerned with the conduct of management at the Social Security Agency and Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini, saying the grant payment issue could have been resolved months ago.

Dlamini was aware the agency couldn't take over the payment process from Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) last year but failed to take appropriate action.

The CPS contract was declared invalid in 2014 and expires at the end of the month with still no alternative solution in place at this stage.

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng says this is a crisis which Sassa should have resolved some time ago.

“This is a crisis and we must do whatever is necessary to avoid the proliferation of the crisis.”

Mogoeng has also criticised Dlamini’s conduct.

“What explanation do we have from the minister on the enormity of her constitutional responsibility?”

Extending the current contract with CPS or drawing up a new one for at least 18 months were the two options presented to the court.

The court is expected to hand down judgment soon.

