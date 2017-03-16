Collins Letsoalo puts brakes on dissolved Prasa board case
Collins Letsoalo believes the claims Popo Molefe makes about him in his affidavit are false and malicious and seek to tarnish his name and reputation.
PRETORIA - Former Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) acting chief executive Collins Letsoalo has put the brakes on the former board chairperson Popo Molefe’s application for reinstatement by applying to intervene as a respondent.
Molefe’s matter was set down to be heard in the high court in Pretoria on Thursday, but Letsoalo only filed his affidavits on Thursday morning.
Transport Minister Dipuo Peters dissolved the board last week and installed an interim board on Monday.
Letsoalo believes the claims Molefe makes about him in his affidavit are false and malicious and seek to tarnish his name and reputation.
Letsoalo wants to join Molefe’s application as a respondent so he can be afforded the opportunity to respond to what he says are serious and scandalous allegations.
Molefe’s advocate David Unterhalter told the court on Thursday that they would need more time in order to file a reply to Lestoalo’s application.
Molefe’s legal team has indicated that they will oppose the application and possibly seek a contempt of court ruling.
The matter is set down to be heard on Friday.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
More in Local
-
Sassa grants debacle: No date yet set for judgment
-
ANC WC slams Zille for abruptly leaving sitting of legislature
-
Big crowd expected for Cape Town Carnival
-
‘Cabinet hasn’t discussed possibility of disciplinary action against Dlamini’
-
‘Wilson stabbed me on the same night Lekita Moore was killed’
-
Mashaba: JHB wants to do away with ‘institutionalised denialism’
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.