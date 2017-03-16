Collins Letsoalo puts brakes on dissolved Prasa board case

Collins Letsoalo believes the claims Popo Molefe makes about him in his affidavit are false and malicious and seek to tarnish his name and reputation.

PRETORIA - Former Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) acting chief executive Collins Letsoalo has put the brakes on the former board chairperson Popo Molefe’s application for reinstatement by applying to intervene as a respondent.

Molefe’s matter was set down to be heard in the high court in Pretoria on Thursday, but Letsoalo only filed his affidavits on Thursday morning.

Transport Minister Dipuo Peters dissolved the board last week and installed an interim board on Monday.

Letsoalo believes the claims Molefe makes about him in his affidavit are false and malicious and seek to tarnish his name and reputation.

Letsoalo wants to join Molefe’s application as a respondent so he can be afforded the opportunity to respond to what he says are serious and scandalous allegations.

Molefe’s advocate David Unterhalter told the court on Thursday that they would need more time in order to file a reply to Lestoalo’s application.

Molefe’s legal team has indicated that they will oppose the application and possibly seek a contempt of court ruling.

The matter is set down to be heard on Friday.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)