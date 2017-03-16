SANDF to deal with future mine shaft falls - Masina
Mayor Mzwandile Masina says officials have told him that it’s simply too dangerous to continue the search for Richard Thole three weeks after he fell into the abandoned shaft.
JOHANNESBURG – Ekurhuleni Mayor Mzwandile Masina says research and development officers of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF), in partnership with the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research, will now be tasked with addressing future incidents of children or people falling into disused mine shafts.
This follows the SANDF telling the mayor that government has no other choice but to call off the search for a young boy who fell down an abandoned mine shaft on the East Rand.
Masina says officials have told him that it’s simply too dangerous to carry out any additional rescue operations.
This Saturday will mark exactly three weeks since five-year-old Richard Thole disappeared into the shaft.
The mayor says officials from the defence force made presentations to him, the Mineral Resources Department and the Thole family on Monday.
He says they reaffirmed the warning from Mine Rescue Services that severely unstable ground on the south side of the shaft and an oxygen deficiency meant that more lives could be at risk in the attempt to recover the child.
Mayoral spokesperson Gugu Ndima says: “It’s quite unfortunate and tragic because at this point even when we know that the boy would not have survived, the most important thing for the family was to recover the body.”
Ndima says the Thole family will continue to receive counselling and the mayor is thinking of having a memorial service on the site where the little boy fell.
(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)
