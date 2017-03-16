‘Balaclava rapist’ found guilty of 53 charges

-
‘Balaclava rapist’ found guilty of 53 chargesLocal
-
‘CPS hasn’t reduced operational capacity to deliver grants’Local
-
‘Domestic travelling in SA doesn’t translate to economic growth’Local
-
Man accused of cyber-bullying Amanda Todd sentencedWorld
-
Tweet slamming Trump sent from McDonald’s accountWorld
-
NW taxi, truck collision claims 6 livesLocal
Popular Topics
-
Weight loss, especially with surgery, tied to lower risk of heart failureLifestyle
-
Living longer? The effect vegetarianism really has on our lifespansLifestyle
-
[LISTEN] South Africans opting for alternative transport to avoid trafficLifestyle
-
Patrick Stewart admits to using medical marijuanaLifestyle
-
Lotto results: Wednesday 15 March 2017Local
-
Carrie Fisher public memorial details releasedLifestyle
-
Meghan Markle is ‘poised to meet the Queen on Mother’s Day’Lifestyle
-
Meet the 27 year-old who has a doctorate in biltong makingLifestyle
-
Index of ignorance: Think you know your country?Lifestyle
-
Zuma dodges call for inquiry into grants debacleLocal
-
ANC WC slams Zille for abruptly leaving sitting of legislatureLocal
-
Mashaba: JHB wants to do away with ‘institutionalised denialism’Local
-
Zuma: There’s no crisis around grant paymentsLocal
-
[WATCH LIVE] President Zuma Q&A in ParliamentLocal
-
[LISTEN] Too much to stomach - Zille to face DA hearing for colonialism tweetsLocal
Popular Topics
-
[OPINION] How are human rights faring in SA two decades after democracy?Opinion
-
[OPINION] Social grants crisis tests powers of Constitutional CourtOpinion
-
[OPINION] Accountability in a time of uncertain political windsOpinion
-
[OPINION] Call on South Africans to #TakeOnRacismOpinion
-
[OPINION] SACP's exit from Alliance would alter SA's political realityOpinion
-
[OPINION] Moving into the WidowhoodOpinion
Popular Topics
-
[LIVE BLOG] State of the Nation Address 2017Local
-
[MAP] Fires wreak havoc across Western CapeLocal
-
World Economic Forum 2017
-
Matric Results 2016
-
2016: A look at the year in newsLocal
-
[LIVE BLOG] ANC NEC briefingLocal
-
[LIVE BLOG] Black Friday fever hits SALocal
-
Understanding municipal politics: Exploring fruitless & wasteful expenditureLocal
-
Municipal Spending: The key factorsLocal
-
S&P anticipates improved economic conditions globallyBusiness
-
Collins Letsoalo puts brakes on dissolved Prasa board caseLocal
-
SA anti-trust watchdog plans July hearing on banks in collusion caseLocal
-
S&P Global Ratings: SA economic growth likely to be disappointingLocal
-
Rand strengthens following US interest rate hikeBusiness
-
#RandReport: Rand firms ahead of expected Fed rate hike, stocks flatBusiness
Popular Topics
Video
Audio
Infographics
- Thu
- 26°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 32°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 33°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 29°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 29°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 27°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 29°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 28°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 30°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 29°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 27°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 21°C
- Fri
- 28°C
- 21°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 21°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 22°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 21°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 20°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 28°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 33°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 35°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 37°C
- 20°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 31°C
- 18°C
- Thu
- 29°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 28°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 30°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 29°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 29°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 31°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 31°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 30°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 30°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 27°C
- 16°C
‘Balaclava rapist’ found guilty of 53 charges
Robin Mabitsela's victims were aged between 13 and 38; he entered into a plea agreement with the State.
JOHANNESBURG - A serial rapist known as the 'Balaclava Rapist' has been found guilty of 53 charges, including rape and robbery.
Robin Mabitsela appeared in the High Court in Johannesburg on Thursday.
His victims were aged between 13 and 38.
He entered into a plea agreement with the State and sentencing proceedings will start at the end of March.
The National Prosecuting Authority's Phindi Mjonondwane said: “We can confirm that Mr Robin Mabitsela was convicted of 53 counts after pleading guilty to all counts. Those are counts ranging from rape, kidnapping to assault.”
Timeline
More in Local
-
Zille to respond to controversy surrounding ‘colonialism’ tweets45 minutes ago
-
‘CPS hasn’t reduced operational capacity to deliver grants’one hour ago
-
‘Domestic travelling in SA doesn’t translate to economic growth’2 hours ago
-
NW taxi, truck collision claims 6 lives2 hours ago
-
Lottery funding exclusion ‘inexcusable’, says NSPCA2 hours ago
-
President Zuma defends deployment of Brian Molefe to Parliament3 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.