‘Balaclava rapist’ found guilty of 53 charges

Robin Mabitsela's victims were aged between 13 and 38; he entered into a plea agreement with the State.

Picture: SAPS.
Picture: SAPS.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - A serial rapist known as the 'Balaclava Rapist' has been found guilty of 53 charges, including rape and robbery.

Robin Mabitsela appeared in the High Court in Johannesburg on Thursday.

His victims were aged between 13 and 38.

He entered into a plea agreement with the State and sentencing proceedings will start at the end of March.

The National Prosecuting Authority's Phindi Mjonondwane said: “We can confirm that Mr Robin Mabitsela was convicted of 53 counts after pleading guilty to all counts. Those are counts ranging from rape, kidnapping to assault.”

More in Local

