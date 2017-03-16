Another child killed in gang crossfire in CT

14-year-old Zinadene Pelton was gunned down near his Donegal Court home on Tuesday afternoon.

CAPE TOWN - Yet another child has been shot and killed in gang crossfire, this time in Hanover Park.

The shooting occurred in the area on Tuesday afternoon.

Zinadene Pelton, aged 14, was gunned down near his Donegal Court home on Tuesday afternoon.

The teenager got caught up in the crossfire between two rival gangs and sustained a bullet wound to his chest.

Pelton was in grade eight at Groenvlei High School.

Earlier this month, two teenage boys were wounded in apparent gang shootings in Belhar.

Last month, an 11-year-old girl was wounded in her back during a rival gun battle in Elsies River.

About two months ago, a six-month-old baby girl was wounded in a shooting incident at Sweet Home Farm in Philippi. Her mother was killed.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)