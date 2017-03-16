Popular Topics
ANC WC slams Zille for abruptly leaving sitting of legislature

The ANC has complained after Premier Helen Zille abruptly left a sitting of the provincial legislature amid an outcry about her tweet.

FILE: Western Cape Premier Helen Zille delivers her State of the Province Address. Picture: @WesternCapeGov/Twitter.

33 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape has complained after Premier Helen Zille abruptly left a sitting of the provincial legislature amid an outcry about her tweets on colonialism.

Zille on Thursday morning tweeted the legacy of colonialism was not only negative.

She later apologised for the tweets, which have not been removed, saying she was not defending colonialism.

During a sitting on her department’s budget, Zille refused to answer a question about the tweet.

It was posed by ANC MPL Cameron Dugmore: “After responding to one or two questions she abruptly left the House. For us it’s clear that she neglected her official duties as premier to go and deal with a crisis that she herself has created given that the Democratic Alliance leadership now wants to discipline her.”

Zille's spokesperson Michael Mpofu says the ANC is grandstanding.

“They’re well aware that prior to this the premier had arranged to meet other commitments outside of the meeting, which is why she asked to be excused early. There’s nothing there… it’s purely grandstanding.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

