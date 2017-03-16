ANC chief whip urges MPs not to disrupt Zuma’s Q&A

President Jacob Zuma will be in the National Assembly at 2pm for his first oral reply session of the year.

CAPE TOWN – African National Congress (ANC) chief whip Jackson Mthembu has appealed for President Jacob Zuma to be allowed to answer questions without disruption in Parliament on Thursday afternoon.

Mthembu’s appeal follows the chaos that erupted during Zuma’s State of the Nation Address last month, when the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Members of Parliament were manhandled out of the chamber after making multiple objections.

Mthembu says it’s a requirement of the Constitution that the president come and answer MPs’ questions.

“Indeed we have acted as Parliament to give effect to that constitutional injunction of holding the executive and the head of the executive accountable. I just hope there’ll be no party in the House today that will try and block the president from answering questions because it will then make a mockery of what we do here.”

Zuma is set to be grilled about the action he plans to take against Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini over the social grants debacle and whether he intends promoting new MP and former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe to his Cabinet.

The EFF’s position is that Zuma is an illegitimate president as the Constitutional Court found he broke his oath of office over the Nkandla scandal.

In March 2015, the court found Zuma failed to uphold, defend and respect the Constitution as the supreme law of the land. He was ordered to pay back the money used on non-security upgrades to his private home in Nkandla.

