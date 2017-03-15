[WATCH] ConCourt hearing on Sassa payments oversight

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng has questioned what Bathabile Dlamini has done or said to resolve the Sassa crisis.

JOHANNESBURG - The Constitutional Court is hearing an application brought by non-governmental organisation Black Sash as concerns grow that social grants may not be paid on 1 April.

The South African Security Agency (Sassa) and Minister Bathabile Dlamini want the deal to be monitored by the Public Protector and Auditor-General, while Black Sash wants the court to provide the oversight role.

WATCH: Proceedings in the Constitutional Court