Turffontein residents insist they are not xenophobic

TURFFONTEIN - Residents in Turffontein insist they’re not xenophobic, but say they’re protesting to expose criminals in their community who happen to be foreign nationals.

Protesters say they don’t understand how foreign nationals manage to own several residential properties in the area, while they’re unable to purchase the property themselves.

Police are keeping a close eye on the demonstration.

Residents are ignoring the police’s call for them to abandon their protest in front of a foreign-owned estate agency office.

Protest leader Reba Motseoakhumo says they are not backing down.

“These houses are going to be occupied by the elderly or those who are in need of accommodation.”

He says residents understand that not all foreign nationals are criminals, but says those who go against the law, must be dealt with.

Foreign nationals present there say they are not criminals and argue that their businesses have helped create employment for South Africans.

#Turffonteiprotest foreign nationals here say they will protect their properties no matter what. PP pic.twitter.com/D2GMhUXaBG — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 15, 2017

