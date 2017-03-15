-
ConCourt reserves judgment in social grants legal battleLocal
Nhleko aims to settle claims by families of Marikana victims soonLocal
Ramaphosa: No excuse to not introduce minimum wage by May 2018Local
Sam Issa trial: ‘Bakkie with blue lights was used in the hit’Local
Gupta family confirms resignation of Oakbay CEOLocal
Dlamini-Zuma thanks ANC, govt & SA for support during tenure as AU chairLocal
Janine van Wyk: I had given up on playing abroad two years agoSport
Australia fumes as Sanzaar dithers over Super Rugby futureSport
Proteas to target Williamson's wicket in second TestSport
All Blacks' Dagg to have knee surgery, faces six weeks outSport
New F1 cars give drivers an appetite for successSport
Leicester stun Sevilla to reach Champions League quartersSport
Turffontein residents insist they are not xenophobic
Protesters say they don’t get how foreign nationals own several residential properties in the area. And they're protesting to expose criminals who happen to be foreign nationals.
TURFFONTEIN - Residents in Turffontein insist they’re not xenophobic, but say they’re protesting to expose criminals in their community who happen to be foreign nationals.
Protesters say they don’t understand how foreign nationals manage to own several residential properties in the area, while they’re unable to purchase the property themselves.
Police are keeping a close eye on the demonstration.
Residents are ignoring the police’s call for them to abandon their protest in front of a foreign-owned estate agency office.
Protest leader Reba Motseoakhumo says they are not backing down.
“These houses are going to be occupied by the elderly or those who are in need of accommodation.”
He says residents understand that not all foreign nationals are criminals, but says those who go against the law, must be dealt with.
Foreign nationals present there say they are not criminals and argue that their businesses have helped create employment for South Africans.
#Turffonteiprotest foreign nationals here say they will protect their properties no matter what. PP pic.twitter.com/D2GMhUXaBG— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 15, 2017
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
